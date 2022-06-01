2022 Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund: 2nd Reserve Allocation Strategy Paper

Section 1: Strategic Statement

This second reserve allocation aims to initiate the construction of IDP relocation sites in Weleh, Wag Hamra Zones, and Jara, North Wello Zone, in the Amhara Region in line with urgent needs indicated in the North Wello and Wag Hamra Mini Response Plans. The EHF is allocating $5 million to CCCM, ES/NFI and WASH pre-identified partners to support the initial site construction at these two new IDP relocation sites which will allow some 16,000 IDPs currently being relocated from overcrowded camps with poor living conditions in the area – and tens of thousands more expected to arrive shortly – to access the minimum basic services in a more dignified manner.