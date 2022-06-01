2022 Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund: 1st Reserve Allocation Strategy Paper

Allocation Details

This first reserve allocation aims at scaling up critical life-saving responses in drought affected areas in Oromia, SNNP and Somali regions. A total of US$ 15 million will be channeled to pre-identified partners to deliver critical life-saving services in agriculture (livestock), ES/NFI, health and WASH sectors. Another $2.5 million will be channeled as a top-up to currently running SWAN consortia project, thus will enable continuation of short-term critical life-saving emergency responses across the country.

Section 1: Strategic Statement

Despite of investments and continuous efforts over the last decade to address the effects of climate change, recurrent and increasingly frequent droughts continue to be critical drivers of humanitarian needs for millions of people in Ethiopia, notably in the southern regions of the country. Recurrent shocks over a reduced time span have further eroded the capacity of communities to recover and build back their livelihood and resilience. Coupled with competing priorities for capacities and resources to support the humanitarian response stemming from the conflict in the Northern part of the country, three consecutive failed rains and rapid wide spreading of the drought have been deteriorating the already challenging current humanitarian situation.

Building on the EHF and CERF previous allocations to support the drought response, urgent and flexible funding is needed to deliver critical lifesaving interventions and protect livelihoods over the coming months to avert a worsening of an already dire situation. The EHF is allocating $15 million to allow NGO partners scaling up their current responses in the three severely affected regions. Close to 30 per cent of the fund will be directly allocated to national NGO. In complementarity with last year’s CERF and EHF allocations, funding will be focused on addressing short-term critical life-saving needs in agriculture (livestock), health, ES/NFI and WASH sectors. In addition, a top-up of $2.5 million will be channeled to a running SWAN consortia project to strengthen emergency rapid response across the country. This allocation will also consider potential modifications of intervention from drought to floods response taking into consideration the erratic rainy season forecast this year. This allocation will be fast tracked through pre-identification of projects and partners and will maximize the use of cost-extension mechanism.