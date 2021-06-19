2020 Annual Report - Ethiopia

This annual report provides an overview of the work of World Vision in Ethiopia from October 2019 to September 2020.

2020 was in many ways the most challenging year since World Vision began cross-border operations in Ethiopia 49 years ago. With COVID-19 restrictions creating unprecedented limitations and uncertainties, we had to change and adapt dramatically.

However, with every challenge is an opportunity and COVID-19 had its ‘silver lining’ in the form of major cost-saving (unused travel budgets, etc.), ‘tech-celebration as our adoption of ICT went from ‘nice’ to ‘necessary.’ Because World Vision is community-based, our staff were able to continue to serve, making 2020 the year we reached more children and had greater impact than ever before.

We thank God, our generous donors from 14 countries in North America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. While the U.S. accounted for over 60% of all our funding through private and public donations, our second highest source of funding was Ethiopia, as our team locally fundraised with United Nations, corporations and foundations. As a field office, we are partnering increasingly with local partners and donors, believing that we will continue to grow like the country we call our home.