World Vision Eswatini Annual Report 2021

This Annual Report provides an overview of the work of World Vision in Eswatini from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.

The past financial year (FY) 2021 has been a difficult one, not only for World Vision Eswatini but for the country as a whole. COVID-19 and the civil unrest in the country have greatly impacted how we effectively reached those we serve in the communities. However, despite all odds, Management and Staff managed to achieve their strategic goals all the same by adopting agility and innovation in reaching out to the most vulnerable children in our communities.

This would not have been possible without the support of our Board, donors, institutional stakeholders, private partners, individuals and the dedicated staff who work tirelessly in some of the most difficult and hard to reach areas so as to bring transformative change to communities.