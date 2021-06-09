World Vision Eswatini Annual Report 2020

WORLD VISION ESWATINI BOARD CHAIRMAN’S REMARKS

Going further than we ever imagined! What a statement for FY20! As the WV Board of Directors, we too could not have foretold what an eventful year 2020 would be with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world went into confusion and fear, we are grateful that we kept to the promise of reaching out to the most vulnerable children, in line with Our Promise Strategy. Amongst the highlights of the year, we approved the new strategy for FY21-25, effectively setting the organisation's course for the next five years, with children at the centre of it all.

As the Board we were pleased to see the comprehensive national office response to the COVID-19 pandemic, not only focusing internally on staff but also supporting the government of the Kingdom of Eswatini in dealing with this unprecedented challenge. We are grateful that by the end of FY20, none of the staff or Board members had been taken by the virus. As part of our development, we had a virtual training on the 4th Industrial Revolution, as well as on Corporate Governance, both sessions serving to equip us to lead in the current technology era. We also had the privilege to visit the Manzini-Hhohho Cluster to see for ourselves and hear from the community how WV's water, child protection and livelihoods programmes are making a positive difference to their lives. We were duly impressed!

In line with ensuring that there is independent assurance that management has, in its financial statements, presented a "true and fair" view of WV's financial performance and position, we appointed Sizwe Ntsaluba Grant Thornton as auditors for the national office. The year 2020 also saw a number of negative media stories about our organisation, but we were not surprised. Actually, to us it was a demonstration that our anti-fraud and corruption efforts, launched recently, are yielding results. We continue to look forward to ensuring accountability and stewardship for the resources freely given by our donors for the improvement of Eswatini children's lives.

In conclusion, I extend our deep appreciation and gratitude to our Country Programme Director, Mr Francis Dube, and his leadership team for a successful fourth year at the helm, steering World Vision Eswatini through organisational transformation and exciting digital innovations and systems that allow for improved efficiency and service excellence to the children and communities we serve, despite COVID-19 challenges. Finally, I would like to thank our supporters, donors and friends for having "the will to make it so", which is our prayer for every heart. Together, we continue to strive towards facilitating life in all its fullness for every child in Eswatini.

To the staff, my encouragement to you in the coming year is drawn from Hebrews 13: 5-6, for He Himself has said: "I will never leave you nor forsake you." So, we may boldly say; "The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?" Despite COVID-19 and the challenges, fear, loss and despair it brings, let us continue to look at FY21 with renewed hope, knowing that our God is with us; we shall not fail.

MR. HEZEKIEL NSIBANDZE, BOARD CHAIRMAN

WORLD VISION ESWATINI COUNTRY PROGRAMME DIRECTOR’S REMARKS

The 2020 year tested our resilience, resolve and commitment to the most vulnerable. We remained behind to respond. We reflect on the extraordinary achievements with humility. God has led us through the pandemic, blessed us with abundant resources, great partnerships and a great staff. The fear of the virus could not stand in the way of our staff's commitment to the cause of vulnerable boys and girls. True to God's promises, our ministry was blessed abundantly far more that we could ever think or imagine. Congratulations to the Board, management, staff and our partners for resounding delivery of Our Promise (Our Strategy). We shall not rest until every child enjoys life in all its fullness. I present, therefore, this report as testimony of what we jointly achieved in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Francis Dube, World Vision Eswatini CPD