The work of WHO in the Kingdom of Eswatini - Biennial Report 2020-2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Eswatini is pleased to share with its partners and stakeholders its 2020-2021 Biennial Report. This report covers the contribution WHO made towards ensuring that more people are benefitting from Universal Health Coverage (UHC), better protected from health emergencies, and enjoying better health and well-being.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of Eswatini, development partners, local non-governmental organizations, and members of the communities for their contribution during the biennium. WHO Eswatini Country Office is committed to playing its leadership role in matters concerning health, providing technical support, and building the capacity of the health sector to deal with the health development agendas facing the country.