WFP Eswatini Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

US$ 3.8 Million cash-based transfers made between January and October 2020

US$3.9 Million Six-Month (November 2020-April 2021) net funding requirements

109,449 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP provides social safety nets for 55,000 orphans and vulnerable children under 5 years at 1,700 Neighbourhood Care Points (NCPs) in Eswatini through access to food and basic social services.

• WFP works with the Government in implementing a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive, shock-responsive national school meals programme. The pilot Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) project started in September 2019, targeting 50 schools and 24,392 students. WFP works with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to empower local smallholder farmers to provide schoolchildren with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious and local.

• WFP, through the local purchase programme, is supporting the Government in linking smallholder production to the school feeding programme under HGSF programme. Seventeen smallholder farmer organizations with a membership of 653 individual farmers (62 percent female) were registered, targeting 878 MT of maize and 235 MT of beans. WFP distributed weighing scales, commodity bags, stitching machines, and moisture meters for use by the smallholder farmer organization.

• WFP Facilitated the Government and donors Visit to farmer groups to get an understanding of the farmer’s experience and challenges under the local purchase.

• WFP, together with Ministry of Agriculture and FAO supported the capacity strengthening of smallholder farmers through trainings. Four (4) farmer organizations were trained on postharvest management, marketing, public procurement, gender, PSEAS, group dynamics and diet diversity.

• WFP continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Tinkhundla and Administration (MTAD), and the Swaziland Network of Young Positives (SYNP+) to conduct integrated treatment literacy activities to empower communities through better nutrition, uptake of and adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) and tuberculosis (TB) medication, and sexual and reproductive health services. WFP, through SNYP+ and Membatsise Home-Based Care, has also supported 23 young people (4 males and 19 females) living with HIV through livelihood activities (poultry and gardening).