WFP Eswatini Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

437.135 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 4.2 million cash-based transfers made between January and November 2020

US$ 6.1 million six-month (December 2020-May 2021) net funding requirements

108,205 people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP provides social safety nets for 55,000 orphans and vulnerable children under 5 years at the 1,700 Neighbourhood Care Points (NCPs) in Eswatini through access to food and basic social services.

• WFP works with the Government in implementing a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive, shock-responsive national school meals programme. The pilot Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) project started in September 2019, targeting 50 schools and 24,392 students. WFP works with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to empower local smallholder farmers to provide schoolchildren with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious and local.

• WFP, together with Ministry of Agriculture and FAO supported the capacity strengthening of smallholder farmers through trainings. Four farmer organizations were trained on post-harvest management, marketing, public procurement, gender, protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA), group dynamics and diet diversity.

• WFP facilitated a visit for the Ministry of Works to get an understanding of the farmer’s experience and challenges under the local purchase (Sigangeni and Umsoco Farmer organizations).

• WFP participated in the quarterly School Feeding Panel meeting hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training, where the HGSF’s progress in 2020 was presented to all partners involved with schools in the country.

• WFP continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Tinkhundla and Administration (MTAD), and the Swaziland Network of Young Positives (SYNP+) to conduct integrated treatment literacy activities to empower communities through better nutrition, uptake of and adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) and tuberculosis (TB) medication, and sexual and reproductive health services. Eighty-five (85) HGSF smallholder farmers (72 percent females and 28 percent males) were sensitized and educated, through the integrated treatment literacy, on issues of ART, TB, sexual reproductive health and rights, and nutrition.

• WFP, through SNYP+ and Membatsise Home-Based Care, has also supported 23 young people (4 males and 19 females) living with HIV through livelihood activities (poultry and gardening).