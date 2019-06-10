WFP Eswatini Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

235 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 5.7 m six months (Jun - Nov 2019) net funding requirements, representing 20 % of total

53,319 people assisted In May 2019

Operational Updates

HIV and Nutrition:

WFP and the Government aim to improve treatment and recovery outcomes by mainstreaming nutrition into HIV and TB support services. The programme offers nutrition assessments, counselling and support services to malnourished clients receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) and TB treatment and support to their families through a monthly household ration. Due to lack of funds, food assistance has been halted since April 2018 leaving 24,000 people without vital support, including 4,000 clients who received specific nutritional support.

Social protection:

WFP targets the most food insecure and nutritionally vulnerable populations throughout the year, including in response to shocks. WFP provides social safety nets for 55,000 for young orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) of pre-primary school age across Eswatini at neighbourhood care points (NCPs) through access to food and basic social services. In addition, WFP works with government to review and enhance government capacity to design and implement a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive, shock-responsive national school meals programme. The pilot for a Home-Grown School Feeding project will start in 2019 targeting 50 schools and 24,392 students.

Lean Season Response

WFP Eswatini conducted a budget revision to make provision for the crisis response targeting 165,723 which is about 67% of the population requiring humanitarian assistance as depicted by the revised IPC figures. WFP response will consist of both in-kind and cash transfers.

Advance Financing will enable WFP Eswatini to start responding in July 2019 by reaching the most vulnerable with cash-based transfers.