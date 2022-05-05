WFP Eswatini Country Brief, March 2022

Operational Context

Despite its status as a lower middle-income country, 69 percent of the rural population in Eswatini live below the national poverty line and 25 percent are extremely poor.

Eswatini has a very high HIV prevalence, affecting 26 percent of the population between the ages of 15 and 49.

Life expectancy is 49 years, and 45 percent of children are orphaned or vulnerable. Chronic malnutrition is a main concern in Eswatini; stunting affects 26 percent of children under the age of five. Eswatini is vulnerable to drought in the south-east. Smallholder agriculture remains the backbone of rural livelihoods in the country, with over 70 percent of the country’s total population (60 percent of whom are women) relying on subsistence farming.

WFP has been present in Eswatini since the late 1960s, providing emergency relief and implementing development projects to strengthen the education and health sectors. Today, WFP supports the Government of Eswatini in improving food and nutrition security and creating safety nets for the most vulnerable people impacted by poverty, and HIV and AIDS