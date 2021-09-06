WFP Eswatini Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

170.565 mt food assistance distributed in July

US$ 1,603,335 cash-based transfers made between February-March 2021

US$ 5.6 million six-month (August 2021 to January 2022) net funding requirements

53,553 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP provides social safety nets for 55,000 orphans and vulnerable children under 5 years at the 1,700 Neighbourhood Care Points (NCPs) in Eswatini through access to food. WFP continues food distribution at NCPs for the provision of hot meals during the lockdown announced during the civil unrest and in response to the COVID-19 control measures. As the Ministry mandated to coordinate matters pertaining to children, the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office through the Children’s Services department is reviewing the NCP strategy with other stakeholders.

• WFP, together with the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), Save the Children, and ADRA, are currently training NCP caregivers and smallholder famers in conservation agriculture. This concept aims to promote local food production by maximizing harvest from small pieces of land, and empower NCPs to produce maize, beans, and vegetables for their own production as it encourages sustainability. This concept on sustainable food production is now being implemented in 254 NCPs, and 80 individual smallholder farmers have received training. The goal is to reach 595 NCPs by the end of December. In March, the first bean harvest commenced from the one of the NCPs in Luhlangotsini, in the Hhohho region.

• Two smallholder women farmer groups have been identified to receive assistance in egg production.

Site inspections have been concluded and trainings on production are scheduled to be conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Eswatini National Agricultural Union (ESNAU), the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and Save the Children.

• WFP works with the Government in implementing a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive and national school feeding programme. The Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) project started in September 2019, targeting 50 schools and 24,392 students. WFP works with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to empower local smallholder farmers to provide schoolchildren with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious, and local. Schools were closed for the entire month of July due to the ongoing civil unrest in the country, as a result 24,899 pupils who receive meals through the Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) Pilot project were not reached for the entire month. Schools will resume activities on 9 August amidst the peak of the COVID-19 third wave across the country.