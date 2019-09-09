WFP Eswatini Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

230.8 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 7.2 m six months (Aug 2019 - Jan 2020) net funding requirements, representing 25% of total

52,757 people assisted In July 2019

Operational Updates

Social protection:

WFP targets the most food insecure and nutritionally vulnerable populations throughout the year, including in response to shocks.

Orphans and vulnerable children (OVC): WFP provides social safety nets for 55,000 OVC of pre-primary school age across Eswatini at 1,700 Neighbourhood Care Points (NCPs) through access to food and basic social services.

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF): WFP works with government to implement a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive, shock-responsive national school meals programme. The pilot for a HGSF project starts in September 2019 targeting 50 schools and 24,392 students. WFP works with the Ministry of Agriculture and FAO to empower local smallholder farmers to provide schoolchildren with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious and local.

Crisis Response:

The 2019 Eswatini Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (VAA) indicates that 25% (232,000) (IPC Phase 3+4) of the rural population will be faced with acute food insecurity challenges for the 2019/2020 consumption period. Funding provided by the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) and internal WFP resource allocation (the Strategic Resource Allocation Committee – SRAC) enables WFP Eswatini to reach 61,000 beneficiaries for 6 months with cash-based transfers, starting in October. A funding gap of about 84% remains.

HIV and Nutrition:

Unified Budget Results and Accountability Framework (UBRAF) country envelope: WFP works with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to improve treatment and recovery outcomes of people living with HIV (PLHIV) and tuberculosis (TB). An impact study was finalized in June, which demonstrates nutritional support having a great positive effect on nutritional status of malnourished clients. WFP further collaborates with the Ministry of Health (MoH), UNAIDS, WHO, UNFPA and the Swaziland Network of Young PLHIV to conduct treatment literacy activities to empower communities to improve nutrition, uptake of and adherence to TB & antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication, and sexual & reproductive health services.