WFP Eswatini Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

239 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 9.31 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements, representing 77% of total

54,640 people assisted in January 2019

Operational Updates

HIV and Nutrition:

WFP and the Government aim to improve treatment and recovery outcomes by mainstreaming nutrition into HIV and TB support services. The programme offers nutrition assessments, counselling and support services to malnourished clients receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) and TB treatment and support to their families through a monthly household ration. Due to lack of funds, food assistance has been halted since April 2018 leaving 24,000 people without vital support, including 4,000 clients who received specific nutritional support.

Social protection:

WFP targets the most food insecure and nutritionally vulnerable populations throughout the year, including in response to shocks. WFP provides social safety nets for 55,000 for young orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) of pre-primary school age across Eswatini at neighbourhood care points (NCPs) through access to food and basic social services. In addition, WFP works with government to review and enhance government capacity to design and implement a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive, shock-responsive national school meals programme. The pilot for a Home-Grown School Feeding project will start in February 2019. The national school feeding programme was the only social protection programme that could demonstrate the ability to be shock-responsive during the El Niño response of 2018.

Lean Season Response

WFP Eswatini CO conducted a budget revision to make provision for the lean response targeting 165,723 people, about 67% of the population requiring humanitarian assistance as indicated by the revised Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) figures. WFP’s response will consist of both in-kind and cash transfers for an initial period of five months from February to June 2019. Preliminary discussions with ECHO and OCHA have been held but to date no funding has been received to enable assistance.