WFP Eswatini Country Brief, February 2021

In numbers

0 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 757,305 cash-based transfers made in February 2021

US$ 5.4 million six-month (April–September 2021) net funding requirements

82,548 people assisted with cash-based transfers in February 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP provides social safety nets for 55,000 orphans and vulnerable children under 5 years at the 1,700 Neighbourhood Care Points (NCPs) in Eswatini through access to food and basic social services. Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and associated containment measures, food distributions at the NCPs have been suspended as of February 2021. WFP will resume food distributions in March.

• WFP, together with the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), Save the Children and ADRA, are currently training NCP caregivers and smallholder famers in conventional agriculture. This concept was adopted in Zimbabwe and its main aim is to promote local food production, maximize harvest in a small piece of land, and empower NCPs to produce maize, beans and produce vegetables for their own production as it encourages sustainability. This production is currently being implemented in 14 NCPs, and 80 individual smallholder farmers have received training. The main aim is to reach 595 NCP’s by the end of December.

• WFP works with the Government in implementing a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive, shock-responsive national school feeding programme. The HomeGrown School Feeding (HGSF) project started in September 2019, targeting 50 schools and 24,392 students. WFP works with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to empower local smallholder farmers to provide schoolchildren with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious, and local. The schools closed in late December 2020, and since the country is in the second wave of COVID-19, new regulations with strict guidelines were enforced. This affected the opening of schools, which normally open in January, as well as the scheduled food distributions.

• WFP continued to collaborate with the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Tinkhundla and Administration (MTAD), and the Swaziland Network of Young Positives (SYNP+) in conducting integrated treatment literacy activities to empower communities through better nutrition, uptake of and adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) and tuberculosis (TB) medication, and sexual and reproductive health service.