WFP Eswatini Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

773.5 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 4.9 million cash-based transfers made between January and December 2020

US$ 4.5 million six-month (January 2020-June 2021) net funding requirements

182,311 people assisted in December 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP provides social safety nets for 55,000 orphans and vulnerable children under 5 years at the 1,700 Neighbourhood Care Points (NCPs) in Eswatini through access to food and basic social services.

• WFP works with the Government in implementing a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive, shock-responsive national school meals programme. The Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) project started in September 2019, targeting 50 schools and 24,392 students. WFP works with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to empower local smallholder farmers to provide schoolchildren with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious and local.

• WFP, together with Ministry of Agriculture and FAO supported the capacity strengthening of smallholder farmers through trainings. Four farmer organizations were trained in post-harvest management, marketing, public procurement, gender, protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA), group dynamics, and diet diversity.

• WFP participated in the quarterly school feeding panel meeting hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training, where the HGSF’s progress in 2020 was presented to all partners in the country.

• WFP continued to collaborate with the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Tinkhundla and Administration (MTAD), and the Swaziland Network of Young Positives (SYNP+) to conduct integrated treatment literacy activities to empower communities through better nutrition, uptake of and adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) and tuberculosis (TB) medication, and sexual and reproductive health services.

• WFP, through SNYP+ and Membatsise Home-Based Care, also supported 23 women and young people (4 males and 19 females) living with HIV through livelihood activities (poultry and gardening). These were also trained on dietary diversity, Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF), and Protection against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA). With support from the RBJ, an additional 17 new women and young people (4 males and 13 females).