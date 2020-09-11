WFP Eswatini Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

89.1 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 2.9 million cash-based transfers made between January and July 2020

US$ 3.2 million six-month (September 2020–February 2021) net funding requirements

67,694 people assisted in AUGUST 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP provides social safety nets for 55,000 orphans and vulnerable children under 5 years at 1,700 Neighbourhood Care Points (NCPs) in Eswatini through access to food and basic social services.

• WFP works with the Government in implementing a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive, shock-responsive national school meals programme. The pilot for a Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) project started in September 2019, targeting 50 schools and 24,392 students. WFP works with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to empower local smallholder farmers to provide schoolchildren with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious and local.

• WFP, through the local purchase programme, is supporting the Government in linking smallholder production to the school feeding programme. Twenty smallholder farmer organizations have been identified to supply 878 mt of maize and 235 mt of beans for the HGSF pilot programme. Prior to the re-opening of schools (Grade 7) on 24 August 2020, WFP worked with the Ministry of Education and Training to supply 28 primary schools under the HGSF pilot projects across the country with food commodities, including maize and beans, which were procured locally from small holder farmers.

• WFP continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Tinkhundla and Administration (MTAD), and the Swaziland Network of Young Positives (SYNP+) to conduct integrated treatment literacy activities to empower communities through better nutrition, uptake of and adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) and tuberculosis (TB) medication, and sexual and reproductive health services. WFP is also supporting the SNYP+ to strengthen the livelihood of 23 young people (4 males and 19 females) living with HIV.