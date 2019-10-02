WFP Eswatini Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

230.8 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 9.6 m six months (Sep 2019 - Feb 2020) net funding requirements, representing 33% of total

52,757 people assisted In July 2019

Operational Updates

Social protection:

WFP targets the most food insecure and nutritionally vulnerable populations throughout the year, including in response to shocks. Orphans and vulnerable children (OVC): WFP provides social safety nets for 53,000 OVC of pre-primary school age across Eswatini at 1700 Neighbourhood Care Points (NCPs) through access to food and basic social services. Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF): WFP works with government to implement a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive, shock-responsive national school meals programme. The pilot for a HGSF project startsin September 2019 targeting 50 schools and 24,392 students. WFP works with Ministry of Agriculture and FAO to empower local smallholder farmers to provide schoolchildren with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious and local.

Crisis Response:

The 2019 Eswatini Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (VAA) indicate that 25% (232,000) (IPC Phase 3+4) of the rural population will face acute food insecurity challenges for the 2019/2020 consumption period. Funding from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) and internal WFP resources enable WFP Eswatini to reach 61,000 beneficiaries for 6 months with cash-based transfers, starting in October. A funding gap of about 79% remains.

HIV and Nutrition:

Unified Budget Results and Accountability Framework (UBRAF) country envelope: WFP supported the Ministry of Health (MoH) to improve treatment and recovery outcomes of PLHIV and tuberculosis (TB) through evidence generation. A study was finalized in June, which demonstrated nutritional support having a great positive effect on nutritional status and treatment outcomes of malnourished clients. WFP further collaborates with MoH, UNAIDS, WHO, UNFPA, MTAD and the Swaziland Network of Young PLHIV to conduct integrated treatment literacy activities to empower communities for better nutrition, uptake of and adherence to ART & TB medication, and sexual & reproductive health services.