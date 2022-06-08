WFP Eswatini 2021 Annual Country Report

Overview

Food insecurity in Eswatini was aggravated in 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poor harvest, escalating food prices, limited income-earning opportunities, deepening poverty and civil unrest - all contributing to a tougher operating environment for WFP.

WFP continued to contribute to the 2021-25 UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Eswatini Zero Hunger Strategic Review, it identified gender equality as a key priority, enhancing its staffing capacity to improve gender mainstreaming across all activities. Central to WFP's strategic plan for the country is a shift to providing technical assistance and coordination support for national food and nutrition security policies and programmes through gender-transformative approaches that empower women and girls.

With the Government, cooperating partners and community-based organisations, WFP continued to provide technical support and engage in capacity strengthening on the basis of three strategic objectives.

Under strategic outcome 1, it provided cash and food transfers to targeted food insecure households in 20 constituencies to enable them to meet their basic food needs. WFP continued to utilise the SCOPE beneficiary and transfer management platform, and, with cooperating partners, implemented crisis response activities with unconditional resource transfers, reaching 157,000 people. Monitoring indicated improved household food security among recipients, as evidenced by better acceptable food consumption scores compared to the baseline.

Under strategic outcome 2, in partnership with the Government, other national actors and UN agencies, WFP engaged in capacity strengthening activities and support to smallholder farmers to improve their access to markets, not least by linking them to the home-grown school feeding (HGSF) project. A total of 672 smallholder farmers - 61 percent of them women - sold produce to WFP. It also introduced smallholders to conservation agriculture with a view to achieving a more diversified diet at Neighbourhood Care Points (NCPs). More than 500 NCPs benefitted directly from that initiative.

Under strategic outcome 3, WFP supported national social protection system actors in identifying and assisting the most food insecure and nutritionally vulnerable populations. The support included nutritious meals for 55,000 orphans and vulnerable children in pre-primary NCPs and meals for 24,392 children in primary and secondary school. A total of 232 households with people living with HIV participated in livelihood activities. Capacity strengthening support was also provided to the Government and NGOs for the generation, management and use of food security monitoring and analysis. That included support to the Deputy Prime Minister's office by reviewing an NCP strategy to be finalised in 2022.

WFP continued providing capacity strengthening and technical assistance to the Government in several areas aimed at improving the food and nutrition security, social security and livelihoods of vulnerable populations, including children and young people, women, and people living with HIV.