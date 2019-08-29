“They don't see us as people”: Security of tenure and forced evictions in Eswatini - snapshots

In April 2018 at least 60 people were forcibly evicted and their homesteads demolished by armed police and bulldozers in the Malkerns town. This came after at least 180 people were forcibly evicted from Nokwane in 2014 to make way for a government-led development initiative. The threat of forced evictions continues today in Eswatini. Amnesty International is calling for a nationwide moratorium on mass evictions until adequate legal and procedural safeguards are in place to ensure that all evictions comply with international and regional human rights standards, and that reparations are provided to all forcibly evicted families.