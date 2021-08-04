TaiwanICDF assists youths in the Kingdom of Eswatini to develop their skills and build promising futures

The TaiwanICDF implemented the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Enhancement Project in the Kingdom of Eswatini in 2015 to support our partner country to cultivate professionals needed for economic development. The six-year project was completed in June 2021, and aided Eswatini in improving the effectiveness of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) by bridging the gap between industries and schools and enhancing the skills of young people. The project also addressed the development needs of local industries and helped graduates quickly enter the job market. The employment rate of counseled students reached 70 percent after graduation, which is much higher than the average youth employment rate in Eswatini of 50 percent, highlighting the successful results of the project in assisting Eswatini to strengthen youth capabilities.

Aiming to increase the employment competitiveness of Eswatini's youth, the TaiwanICDF helped improve the quality of training in vocational training and education institutions. The two major local educational institutions, Eswatini College of Technology (ECOT) and the Gwamile Vocational and Commercial Training Institute in Mastapha (VOCTIM), introduced Taiwan’s technical and vocational training system to optimize the course syllabus and teaching content of key departments in the development of industries such as electrical machinery, information and communications, and automobile repair and maintenance. Additionally, the project enhanced the teaching ability of professional teachers through on-the-job training and training in Taiwan. At the same time, the project has improved the internship factories and laboratory teaching equipment of the two schools, strengthened the practical abilities of students, and provided employment counseling for student guidance to increase employment opportunities for young people.

Furthermore, the TaiwanICDF has provided short-term intensive training to 223 qualified technicians, which has been highly praised by local industries. Havilah Garage, Premier FMCG Swazi Bakeries, and Eswatini Water Services Corporation have requested the project partner VOCTIM to provide professional trainings for auto repair and electrical-related employees. The local trainings could help enterprises in the country reduce training costs by replacing the need to send personnel abroad for training, and also provide Eswatini people with on-the-job training and lifelong learning opportunities.

In the second phase of the project, the TaiwanICDF will focus on strengthening the national skills certification framework to provide skills certification examinations and apprenticeship training programs that are industry-oriented and in line with the Southern African Development Community Qualifications Framework (SADCQF). We hope to gradually help advance the certified technical workforce to meet the development needs of Eswatini and expand the job market.