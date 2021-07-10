Statement on behalf of the UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern & Southern Africa, Mohamed M. Malick Fall

NAIROBI, 9 July 2021 - “UNICEF is deeply concerned about the safety and wellbeing of children in Eswatini following days of unrest that have claimed the life of at least one child and injured another.

UNICEF is saddened to learn that a high-school-aged boy was fatally shot in Hhohho on Wednesday, 7July, during the unrest, while a younger child is reportedly in hospital after being hit by a bullet in Manzini while out shopping.

The unrest, which started on 29 June, has also left 14 schools damaged and some looted, while school closures across the country from the COVID19 pandemic have been extended due to the violence.

UNICEF is calling on all sides to show restraint – even one child caught up in violence is a child too many. UNICEF is urging everyone to ensure that the rights of children are always respected, including the right to safety, expression, an education and basic services.”

