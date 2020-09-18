Japan provides humanitarian food assistance to 30,000 insecure households in Eswatini

MBABANE-The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed the Japanese Government contribution of JPY 200 Million (US$ 1,9 million) that will enable WFP to reach some 30,000 Food insecure households throughout the country, for the next 6 months.

The Japanese funds will support WFP’s General Food Assistance programme which targets communities with a high prevalence of food insecurity and malnutrition as a result of poor food production, drought and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The humanitarian assistance will meet the immediate nutritional needs of the targeted population as they begin to receive a monthly food basket of 10kg cereal (rice and maize), 2kg beans and 0.5 kg of vegetable oil, per person.

“We are thankful to the Government of Japan for their continuous support,” said WFP Eswatini Head of Office Cissy Byenkya. “Currently, the Government of Japan is also funding WFP’s efforts in reaching 1,700 Neighbourhood Care Points on a daily basis with food assistance as well as supporting local purchase programmes linking smallholder farmers to schools with fresh produce.”

The support comes at a crucial time, as food insecurity levels in the country remain high and particularly affect the most vulnerable, including children. Results from the 2020 Vulnerability and Analysis report predicts that 330,000 people (29 percent of the population) will need immediate food assistance.

”This donation will help meet the heightened need for food assistance during this unprecedented time,” said H.E. Norio Maruyama – Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Eswatini. “Our joint efforts will propel our cooperation in food security to new heights and strengthen our friendship further.”

The Government of Japan has been funding food assistance for developing countries since 1968 and is a long-standing partner of WFP in Eswatini.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media or @WFP_Africa

Contact

For more information please contact

Lindelwa Masilela, WFP/Mbabane,

Mob. +263 767 83133; lindelwa.masilela@wfp.org