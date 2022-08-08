GIEWS Country Brief: The Kingdom of Eswatini 08-August-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

National maize production estimated at above-average level in 2022, underpinned by upturn in plantings

Import requirements forecast to decrease in 2022/23 marketing year

Prices of maize, principal food staple, remained at elevated levels in mid-2022

Food insecurity numbers increased in 2022

National maize production estimated above five-year average in 2022

Harvesting of the 2022 main season cereal crops, almost entirely consisting of maize, concluded in June. Total cereal production is estimated at 127 000 tonnes, 30 percent above the previous five-year average; the bulk of this production is concentrated in the Manzini Region.

The large output results from an above-average area planted with maize, estimated at 75 000 hectares, almost 45 percent more than the short-term average. In addition, cereal crops benefited from mostly favourable weather conditions and the average national maize yield was estimated at a near-average level. However, periods of rainfall deficits in February, as well as delays in the disruption of some farm inputs and general scarcity of fertilizers, curbed overall crop productivity and resulted in low yields in localized areas.

Import requirements forecast to decrease in 2022/23

Cereal import requirements, mostly maize, rice and wheat, are forecast at a below-average level of 180 000 tonnes in the 2022/23 marketing year (May/April). The lower import needs reflect the large domestic outturn and consequently maize imports are foreseen to account for only 33 percent of total national supplies in 2022/23 compared to an average of 50 percent. Imports of rice and wheat, which are produced in negligible volumes in the country, are forecast at average levels.

Maize prices at higher year-on-year levels, wheat prices at record highs

Prices of maize meal, the key food staple, increased in the first five months of 2022 and in May were 3 percent higher on a yearly basis. The higher prices principally reflect trends in South Africa, the country’s main supplier of grains. Although maize grain prices in South Africa remain elevated, they have decreased modestly since June and, in combination with Eswatini’s large harvest and reduced import needs, domestic price pressure could ease for the primary food staple.

Wheat flour prices, however, were at record highs in May. In consideration of the country’s high reliance on imported wheat, the elevated global prices and disruptions to international wheat trade due to the war in Ukraine, prices of wheat-based products are likely to remain under upward pressure in the near term.

Food insecurity numbers projected to increase in 2022

According to the latest IPC acute food insecurity analysis from July 2022, an estimated 259 000 people are expected to face severe food insecurity conditions (IPC Phase 3 [Crisis] and above), between October 2022 and March 2023. Out of this number, 3 percent are projected to face IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), meaning that households are foreseen to have large food consumption gaps and are likely to employ emergency coping strategies.

The main drivers of the increased prevalence of food insecurity are the high prices of several essential food products and fuel, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and localized weather-related shocks that caused crop losses.

