GIEWS Country Brief: The Kingdom of Eswatini 08-August-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

National maize production estimated at above-average level in 2022, underpinned by upturn in plantings

Import requirements forecast to decrease in 2022/23 marketing year

Prices of maize, principal food staple, remained at elevated levels in mid-2022

Food insecurity numbers increased in 2022

National maize production estimated above five-year average in 2022

Harvesting of the 2022 main season cereal crops, almost entirely consisting of maize, concluded in June. Total cereal production is estimated at 127 000 tonnes, 30 percent above the previous five-year average; the bulk of this production is concentrated in the Manzini Region.

The large output results from an above-average area planted with maize, estimated at 75 000 hectares, almost 45 percent more than the short-term average. In addition, cereal crops benefited from mostly favourable weather conditions and the average national maize yield was estimated at a near-average level.

However, periods of rainfall deficits in February, as well as delays in the disruption of some farm inputs and general scarcity of fertilizers, curbed overall crop productivity and resulted in low yields in localized areas.

Import requirements forecast to decrease in 2022/23

Cereal import requirements, mostly maize, rice and wheat, are forecast at a below-average level of 180 000 tonnes in the 2022/23 marketing year (May/April). The lower import needs reflect the large domestic outturn and consequently maize imports are foreseen to account for only 33 percent of total national supplies in 2022/23 compared to an average of 50 percent. Imports of rice and wheat, which are produced in negligible volumes in the country, are forecast at average levels