Eswatini WHO Country Office Annual Retreat Report 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Eswatini has over the years conducted staff retreats to assess its contribution to the attainment of the organization’s global goals. This is done through an annual progress review of both technical and support services performance in compliance with the rules and regulations of the organization. The retreat helps staff members to improve service delivery, organizational efficiency, and strengthen teamwork. It further provides an opportunity to align staff thinking and maximise efforts towards achieving set annual objectives.

The last WHO Country Office (WCO) retreat was held in 2017. The 2022 retreat provided an opportunity for the country office to rebuild and reinspire the team. Not only was it a critical time to evaluate and strategise on how to build a stronger and more resilient WCO, but it was also a time to bolster the team spirit and boost morale. The retreat was led by the Country Representative from 21 to 24 June 2022.