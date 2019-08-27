27 Aug 2019

Eswatini: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Infographic
from Southern African Development Community, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (454.19 KB)

Overview

The food security situation has deteriorated in Eswatini in 2019 compared to 2018, with two out of the country’s four regions shifting from Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 2 or Stressed to Phase 3 or Crisis. Between June and September 2019, an estimated 205,000 people are already experiencing severe acute food insecurity and require humanitarian assistance. It is projected that between October 2019 and March 2020 about 232,373 people will face severe acute food insecurity (IPC phases 3 and 4), representing 25 per cent of the rural population. Contributing factors include outbreaks of both human and livestock diseases, and crop pest incidences. There is a deficit in cereal requirements of 71,000 metric tons, 31 per cent more than in the 2018/2019 season.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.