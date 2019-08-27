Eswatini: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Overview

The food security situation has deteriorated in Eswatini in 2019 compared to 2018, with two out of the country’s four regions shifting from Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 2 or Stressed to Phase 3 or Crisis. Between June and September 2019, an estimated 205,000 people are already experiencing severe acute food insecurity and require humanitarian assistance. It is projected that between October 2019 and March 2020 about 232,373 people will face severe acute food insecurity (IPC phases 3 and 4), representing 25 per cent of the rural population. Contributing factors include outbreaks of both human and livestock diseases, and crop pest incidences. There is a deficit in cereal requirements of 71,000 metric tons, 31 per cent more than in the 2018/2019 season.