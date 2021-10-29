Eswatini
Eswatini - Social unrests (DG ECHO, WFP, Red Cross) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2021)
- Since last May, Eswatini is experiencing extended and violent protests by large sectors of civil society demanding democratic reforms.
- Deployed security forces responded heavy-handed by detaining, arresting, injuring and killing protestors. This October, protests resurged in secondary school facilities, and quickly expanded to other education facilities and critical service sectors (transports, health workers). Security forces reacted firmly by injuring and arresting protesters -- including learners and minors -- and by closing down indefinitely schools, and banning all forms of demonstrations.
- The current unstable situation forced the World Food Program to suspend DG ECHO-funded cash-based assistance 95,000 people.
- Food insecurity may deteriorate further. Now, about 27% of the population is already in IPC3+ (317,000 people) out of which 50,000 in IPC4. Interrupted access to life-saving health services - including impaired access to Anti-Retroviral Therapies and drugs -- may have consequences in the country with the highest prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the world. The government closed schools indefinitely.