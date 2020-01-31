Eswatini - Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report analyses public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Eswatini (The Kingdom of) and the country’s level of public investment in DRR. It does this by means of a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR), which uses the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) DRR policy marker to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for and/or invested in DRR between the 2014/15 and 2018/19 financial years.

Key findings

Disaster risk management (DRM) is not explicitly documented in the programmes and activities of the national budget, and mainstreaming of DRR in the budget is very limited. However, applying the OECD DAC DRR policy marker, the research identified 41 projects, functions or administrative activities relevant to DRR in 12 ministries, departments or agencies (MDAs) of the central government.

During the five financial years from 2014/15 to 2018/19, an average of $124 million per year was allocated to projects, functions or administrative activities relevant to DRR. This translates to 8.8% of the national budget (which amounts to an average of $1.4 billion per year) over the five financial years. The larger part of the budget allocation consists of appropriations targeting DRR implicitly rather than directly (“significant” investments). This amounts to $72 million per year or 58% of the total estimated budget for DRR (the DRR investment), equivalent to 5.1% of the total national budget over these five years. Budget allocations directly targeting DRR (“principal” DRR investments) averaged $52 million per year, or about 42% of the total estimated DRR investment.

This represents 3.7% of the national budget for the financial years covered.