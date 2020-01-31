Eswatini
Eswatini - Risk-sensitive Budget Review
Executive summary
This report analyses public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Eswatini (The Kingdom of) and the country’s level of public investment in DRR. It does this by means of a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR), which uses the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) DRR policy marker to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for and/or invested in DRR between the 2014/15 and 2018/19 financial years.
Key findings
Disaster risk management (DRM) is not explicitly documented in the programmes and activities of the national budget, and mainstreaming of DRR in the budget is very limited. However, applying the OECD DAC DRR policy marker, the research identified 41 projects, functions or administrative activities relevant to DRR in 12 ministries, departments or agencies (MDAs) of the central government.
During the five financial years from 2014/15 to 2018/19, an average of $124 million per year was allocated to projects, functions or administrative activities relevant to DRR. This translates to 8.8% of the national budget (which amounts to an average of $1.4 billion per year) over the five financial years. The larger part of the budget allocation consists of appropriations targeting DRR implicitly rather than directly (“significant” investments). This amounts to $72 million per year or 58% of the total estimated budget for DRR (the DRR investment), equivalent to 5.1% of the total national budget over these five years. Budget allocations directly targeting DRR (“principal” DRR investments) averaged $52 million per year, or about 42% of the total estimated DRR investment.
This represents 3.7% of the national budget for the financial years covered.
A small number of institutions account for a large share of the DRR investments. About 80% of principal DRR projects, functions and/or administrative activities are carried out by just four institutions – the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health, the Fire and Emergency Services and the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office. The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health are responsible for more than 50% of principal DRR investments. Likewise, close to 90% of significant DRR investments are undertaken by just three institutions – the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy.
The Ministry of Public Works and Transport is responsible for more than a third of this investment, and more than a quarter is under the control of the Ministry of Health.