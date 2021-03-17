Eswatini receives 12 000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility

On Saturday 13 March, the Kingdom of Eswatini had become one of the African countries that received the COVID 19 vaccine through the COVAX facility. This is indeed a major milestone in the fight against COVID 19. It is also a major step towards ensuring equitable access to COVID 19 vaccine in the country. This means that thousands of Emaswati will now have access to the life-saving vaccines after being hit hard by the second wave which ravaged the country and the whole region from November 2020 to January 2021 period.

The Kingdom of Eswatini received 12 000 doses of the AstraZeneca from COVAX facility which is co-lead by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO). The Honourable Minister of Health senator Lizzie Nkosi received the vaccine on behalf of His Majesty’s Government.

At the function were the European Union Ambassador to Eswatini, Esmeralda Hernandez Aragones, UNICEF Officer in Charge, Mr. Afshin Parsi as well as WHO Health Promotion Officer Dr Kevin Makadzange who represented the Country Representative, Dr Cornelia Atsyor. The Health Portfolio Committee members were also present. The Ministry of Health was represented by the Principal Secretary Dr Simon Zwane, the Director of Health Services, Dr Vusi Magagula and the Deputy Director of Health Services – Pharmaceutical, Ms. Fortunate Bhembe to name a few.

Senator Lizzie Nkosi applauded the demonstration of strong partnership between the Government of Eswatini and several partners including the European Union, United States of America, the United Kingdom and the United Nations supporting the COVAX Facility to deliver safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to all countries quickly and equitably. She paid special tribute to partnership and further thanked all health workers who have worked tirelessly to ensure that those affected by the pandemic get the necessary care.

“Vaccines save lives but alone will not end the pandemic; we need equitable and easy access to testing and treatment as well as continued risk communication and investment that supports other practical prevention measures, such as wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding big gatherings especially indoors, and frequent hand hygiene practice. To control the pandemic, we must DO IT ALL,” said the Minister.

Speakers at the handover event held at the Central Medical Stores in Matsapha, emphasised that vaccination against COVID 19 is one of the prevention tools at our disposal and even after vaccination we need to continue with the existing prevention measures, such as wearing masks, hand washing social distancing, to mention a few. The Organisation present were proud to be part of the COVAX facility and confident that vaccines will save the lives of many Emaswati.

It is one year now since the country reported the first case of COVID 19 on 13 March 2020. The country has experienced two waves with more than 17 000 cumulative cases and more than 600 COVID 19 related death. Most of the deaths occurred among those aged 60 to 69 years, those with comorbidities mainly Hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus. More than 500 health workers constituting about 3% of all COVID 19 cases were also not spared. The country is therefore prioritizing health workers, the elderly and those living with chronic medical conditions. The vaccines come at an opportune time when the country is experiencing low community transmission and anticipating the third wave. The vaccines will contribute towards reducing critical COVID 19 cases and deaths.