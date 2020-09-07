Eswatini, Lesotho – Deterioration in food security situation (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2020)

The food insecurity situation in Eswatini has deteriorated compared to 2019, according to latest IPC analysis of August 2020. 29% of the population (over 330,000 people) is currently facing high acute food insecurity (30,000 people in IPC Phase 4 and 301,000 in IPC Phase 3) between June – September 2020.

During October 2020 to March 2021, the number of people in IPC 3 and higher is expected to rise to over 366,000 people (32% of total population).

Inadequate harvest due to prolonged dry spells and negative economic impacts of COVID-19 on incomes are the major drivers of the food insecurity situation.

Latest IPC of August 2020 shows 26% of the population in Lesotho is currently facing high food insecurity (IPC Phase 3) and above from July to September 2020. This includes 33,000 people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 350,000 people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). From October 2020 to March 2021, the number is expected to rise to 40% of the population with 582,000 people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) in all 10 districts with pockets in Emergency (IPC Phase 4).

Three consecutive seasons of drought, cumulative climatic shocks, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are the main drivers. There have been multiple negative ripple effects of COVID-19, which include the return of migrants from South Africa, a reduction in remittances (from 35% to 15% of total annual contributions); and knock-on effects on various sectors of the economy.