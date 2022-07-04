Eswatini: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis: June 2022 - March 2023 (Published on July 4, 2022)

Overview

Weather-related shocks, high disease incidents and socio-economic shocks compounded by poor GDP growth have continually driven the food security landscape in Eswatini. Over 183, 000 people (16% of the population) are estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or above in the current period (June and September 2022) with 169, 000 people in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis), and 14,000 in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency).

During the projected period (October 2022 – March 2023), the number of people in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or above is expected to increase by an estimated 6%. This includes more than doubling the populations in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and an increase in the areas classified in IPC Phase (Crisis) to seven in the projection period. Lubombo Plateau has the highest percentage of the population above IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) in both the current and projection periods with 30% and 35% respectively. Lowveld cattle and maize has the highest population above in IPC Phase 3 or above in both the current and projection period with 56,000 and 68,000 respectively.

The food security situation in Eswatini has improved due to the favourable seasonal performance as compared to the previous season. Crop production registered a 27% increase in total maize yield. The key drivers for the prevailing food security situation include the post Covid-19 effects and the impact of the fuel price increase on food prices. The current period of analysis (June to September 2022) has significantly improved from the IPC findings of the July – September 2021 period of the previous analysis, where 22% of the population was in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or above, a 6% decrease in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or higher.