Eswatini: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis January - September 2021 (Issued in February 2021)

HIGH LEVELS OF ACUTE FOOD INSECURITY THROUGH MARCH 2021 DUE TO COVID-19 CONTROL MEASURES, HIGH COMMODITY PRICES AND ERRATIC RAINFALL

Overview

Between January and March 2021, over 347,000 people (31% of the population) will be experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) and require urgent humanitarian assistance. Compared with the July projected analysis (October 2020 – March 2021), which had the population in IPC Phase 3 or above estimated at 366,000 (32% of the analysed population), the affected population is slightly lower at 347,000 (31% of the analysed population). This current analysis, however, did not include the urban populations in Lubombo and Shiselweni regions. The number of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity is 288,000 in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and 60,000 in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency). In the projected period, April – September 2021, it is likely that the number of people facing high acute food insecurity will decrease to 209,000 (around 18% of the population analysed). This will be the post-harvest season where the harvest of crops will be at their peak, thus increasing energy intake for a majority of the households.