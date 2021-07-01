Eswatini
Eswatini – Escalation of violence (DG ECHO, BERCS/Red Cross, UN OCHA ROSEA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 July 2021)
- On 29 June, the demonstrators across Eswatini became violent, burning and looting shops, supermarkets, banks, buses and government vehicles. Amidst criminal looting, the protesters targeted and set alight assets belonging to the King.
- Allegations of protesters shot and military and police on the streets indicate likely confrontations if the violent situation deteriorates.
- Currently, markets, supermarkets and shops are all closed. Traffic and movement are limited. If the current situation continues, a humanitarian crisis might unfolding with mainly food consumption/access comprised at household levels.