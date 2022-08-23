Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 23 August 2022 - Eswatini

(excerpt)

Eswatini

And staying in Africa but moving south, in Eswatini, the UN team there, led by Resident Coordinator George Wachira, continues to strengthen Eswatini’s responses to the impacts of multiple crises, including COVID-19, as well as Cyclone Eloise, civil unrest in June [2021], and most recently, the war in Ukraine.

With the support of UNICEF and the WHO, the Ministry of Health has vaccinated 33 per cent of the population for COVID-19. UNICEF and UNESCO have contributed over $7 million towards making teaching and learning accessible to all children, including through diversified remote and web-based learning platforms.

A cash-for-work initiative by the World Food Programme, through the Ministry of Public Works, is creating [labour-based] employment in communities to alleviate poverty and food security among 340,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance. The FAO’s and WFP’s “Home Grown School Feeding” initiative is enhancing efficiency and access to nutritious and safe food for school meals produced by local smallholder farmers in Eswatini.