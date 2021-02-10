Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 10 February 2021- Eswatini

(excerpt)

Eswatini

A quick update from Eswatini on what our colleagues on the ground are doing there to address the pandemic: The UN team, led by Resident Coordinator Nathalie Ndongo-Seh, has been ramping up its support for the country’s response.

Eswatini has seen a surge of cases in recent months. The UN team has contributed more than $8 million to national efforts to respond and recover from the social and economic impacts of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has mobilized two teams of health experts and is also supporting efforts to procure and distribute vaccines.

For its part, UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Programme against HIV/AIDS) has provided 5,000 hygiene kits to people living with HIV to prevent their exposure to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has helped create guidelines and trained 1,000 teachers ahead of schools reopening.

The UN team is supporting authorities to provide food for orphans and vulnerable children, as well households headed by children.