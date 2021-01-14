WHO Eritrea Supports the Ministry of Health Maternity Waiting Homes in remote areas with Essential Supplies

As part of support of World Health Organization Eritrea to Ministry of Health for the continuity of essential health services on Maternal and Newborn health, WHO Eritrea handed over essential supplies that valued at 824,300.00 Nakfa to strengthen Eritrean Maternity Waiting Homes.

Maternity waiting homes are residential facilities where women living remotely stays before giving birth at health facilities and were introduced as a strategy in 2007 in hard to reach regions of Southern Red Sea supported by WHO. This is to strengthen the capacity to increase facility delivery for women living in remote geographic areas.

The essential supplies included maternal pajamas, baby cover and baby kits and handing over to the Ministry of Health took place on 13 January 2021 and will be distributed to all maternity waiting homes in the country.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health, Dr Berhana Haile, Director of Family and Community Health expressed her deep appreciation and gratitude for the essential supplies which was extended to the ministry. Noting the best practices of Eritrea in reducing maternal and child mortality rate, the provision will play role in maintaining the remarkable achievements.

In the previous years, WHO in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and partners has increased support maternal waiting homes in the country.