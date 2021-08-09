UNICEF Eritrea Humanitarian Situation Report No. 16, Mid-Year 2021

Highlights:

UNICEF supported the Ministry of Education to implement the safe school reopening with guidance on hand hygiene and sanitation, respiratory etiquette and social distancing.

UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health to plan to conduct a research on Maternal, Adolescent, Child and Neonatal Feeding and Nutrition, assessing the knowledge, attitude and practice of communities on childcare and feeding practices.

In April, UNICEF charter cargo flight brought 1,343,500 doses of routine immunization vaccines for the children younger than two year.

With support from UNICEF, the Ministry of Health declared 206 communities Open Defecation-Free, reaching over 125,200 people with sanitation and hygiene services.

Mobile clinic services were continuously conducted in hard-to-reach areas across Eritrea, and 12,530 vaccine shots were given to children less than 2 years of age living in areas with less access.