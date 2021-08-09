Eritrea

UNICEF Eritrea Humanitarian Situation Report No. 16, Mid-Year 2021

Highlights:

  • UNICEF supported the Ministry of Education to implement the safe school reopening with guidance on hand hygiene and sanitation, respiratory etiquette and social distancing.

  • UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health to plan to conduct a research on Maternal, Adolescent, Child and Neonatal Feeding and Nutrition, assessing the knowledge, attitude and practice of communities on childcare and feeding practices.

  • In April, UNICEF charter cargo flight brought 1,343,500 doses of routine immunization vaccines for the children younger than two year.

  • With support from UNICEF, the Ministry of Health declared 206 communities Open Defecation-Free, reaching over 125,200 people with sanitation and hygiene services.

  • Mobile clinic services were continuously conducted in hard-to-reach areas across Eritrea, and 12,530 vaccine shots were given to children less than 2 years of age living in areas with less access.

  • The humanitarian funding gap as of 30 June is 69 per cent net, or US$12.9 million out of US$18.7 million of the total funding requirement for 2021.

