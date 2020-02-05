The Strategic Partnership Cooperation Framework (SPCF) Between The Government of the State of Eritrea and The United Nations 2017-2021 (as of 31 December 2019)

The Strategic Partnership Cooperation Framework (SPCF) 2017-2021 is the fourth strategic medium-term cooperation framework for Eritrea. It outlines the collective vision and shared response of United Nations agencies in Eritrea to the National Indicative Development Plan (NIDP) 2014-2018 and responds directly to the goals of the National Charter of the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) to advance Eritrea’s sustainable development agenda and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Below are the requirements and funding of the SPCF 2017 - 2021, as of 31 December 2019.