This Strategic Partnership Cooperation Framework (SPCF) 2017-2021, encapsulates the agreement between the Government of the State of Eritrea and the United Nations on selected areas of work that will constitute development cooperation over the next five years. The SPCF draws from and seeks to enhance Eritrea’s development aspirations as articulated in the National Charter of the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), which states inter alia, that the government shall seek to build a prosperous, peaceful and just country based on the principle of self-reliance. The SPCF is guided by the National Indicative Development Plan (NIDP) 2014-2018 and by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.