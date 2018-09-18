18 Sep 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Djibouti and Eritrea, 17 September 2018

Report
from UN News Service
Published on 17 Sep 2018 View Original

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General welcomes the meeting between President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti and President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea held on 17 September in Jeddah under the auspices of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary-General trusts that this meeting will prove yet another step in the consolidation of recent peace and security gains in the Horn of Africa region. He hopes that the encounter between the leaders of Djibouti and Eritrea will initiate a process to settle all pending issues between the two countries and lead to greater peace, stability and development in the region.

The Secretary-General appreciates the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud and their efforts in facilitating the dialogue between the leaders of Djibouti and Eritrea.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.