Situation of human rights in Eritrea - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea (A/HRC/50/20)

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 47/2, in which the Council extended the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea for one year and requested the mandate holder to present a report on the implementation of the mandate to the Council at its fiftieth session.

In the report, the Special Rapporteur describes the human rights situation in Eritrea, with a focus on developments related to the indefinite national/military service, access to justice and the rule of law, and civil and political rights and fundamental freedoms. He also outlines the impacts of the Tigray conflict on the internal human rights situation in Eritrea, addresses violations committed by Eritrean troops in Ethiopia and highlights persisting challenges in the protection of Eritrean refugees. The report concludes with recommendations to the Government of Eritrea and to the international community.