Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea, Sheila B. Keetharuth (A/HRC/38/50) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council

Thirty-eighth session

18 June–6 July 2018

Agenda item 4 Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

In her fifth and final report to the Human Rights Council pursuant to resolution 35/35, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea highlights key human rights developments in Eritrea since June 2017. Her overall assessment of the human rights situation on the ground remains grim, with no meaningful progress to address specific human rights violations to report. The Special Rapporteur concludes with a list of recommendations to the Government of Eritrea and other actors aimed at improving the enjoyment and protection of human rights for all Eritreans.

**I. Introduction **

In her fifth report to the Human Rights Council pursuant to resolution 35/35, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea highlights key developments relating to human rights in Eritrea since June 2017. In this last report to the Council by the current mandate holder, she also reflects on the six years during which she served in this capacity.

The Special Rapporteur further considers the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on human rights in Eritrea that found in 2016 in its final report to the Human Rights Council that there were reasonable grounds to believe Eritrean authorities have committed and continue to commit crimes against humanity in the country.

Yet, to date, there has been no accountability for continuing and past human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

The Special Rapporteur would like to thank the Human Rights Council for the trust and confidence placed in her by appointing her in 2012 as the first mandate holder on the situation of human rights in Eritrea. She also thanks those Member States that invited her to engage with members of the Eritrean diaspora in their respective countries, as well as other stakeholders. While giving her access, they showed their commitment to finding durable solutions regarding the situation of human rights in Eritrea. She remains indebted to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for the unfailing support provided during her tenure.

The Special Rapporteur sincerely thanks survivors of human rights violations, family members, relatives and witnesses, who entrusted her with their life stories, dreams and hopes, confident that she would use these with utmost care and respect for their right to inherent dignity to alert the international community about the plight of Eritreans who have suffered human rights violations and to amplify their calls for justice. Since the beginning of her tenure, as indicated in her first report to the Human Rights Council (A/HRC/23/53), the Special Rapporteur has striven to give a voice to Eritreans who have experienced human rights violations.