Eritrea

Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Eritrea

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Eritrea is vulnerable to extreme weather patterns, which can affect water resources, food production, hygiene, sanitation and health, particularly child and maternal nutrition.

  • Measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, including restrictions on movement, have disrupted food supply chains globally. While this has not happened yet in Eritrea, if the virus spreads at the community level, this could be a challenge. UNICEF has supported Eritrea to treat child malnutrition, with some progress observed in recent years.

  • COVID-19-related school closures and limited remote learning opportunities could increase the number of children who are out of school, and worsen the situation for over 300,000 outof-school children.1 In 2021, UNICEF will support the Government to provide learning opportunities for children and support the continuity of education for over 600,000 children.

  • UNICEF requires US$18.7 million to address the most critical humanitarian needs for children in Eritrea in 2021

