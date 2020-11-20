Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Eritrea

HIGHLIGHTS

Eritrea is vulnerable to extreme weather patterns, which can affect water resources, food production, hygiene, sanitation and health, particularly child and maternal nutrition.

Measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, including restrictions on movement, have disrupted food supply chains globally. While this has not happened yet in Eritrea, if the virus spreads at the community level, this could be a challenge. UNICEF has supported Eritrea to treat child malnutrition, with some progress observed in recent years.

COVID-19-related school closures and limited remote learning opportunities could increase the number of children who are out of school, and worsen the situation for over 300,000 outof-school children.1 In 2021, UNICEF will support the Government to provide learning opportunities for children and support the continuity of education for over 600,000 children.