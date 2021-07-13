Human Rights Council Adopts 13 Resolutions: Renews Mandate on Eritrea and Calls for the Removal of Unjustified Obstacles Restricting the Export of COVID-19 Vaccines

AFTERNOON

12 July 2021

The Human Rights Council this afternoon adopted 13 resolutions in which it, among other actions, renewed the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea for a further period of one year.

Concerning the enhancement of international cooperation in the field of human rights, the Council called upon States and other relevant stakeholders to remove unjustified obstacles restricting the export of COVID-19 vaccines, which result in an unequal distribution in access to vaccines between developed and developing countries, and to promote equitable global distribution of and universal access to vaccines, in order to further the principles of international cooperation and solidarity, to end the current pandemic and to promote the realization of the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

The Council also adopted resolutions on strengthening documentation within the Human Rights Council; the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar; civil society space: COVID-19: the road to recovery and the essential role of civil society; menstrual hygiene management, human rights and gender equality; realization of the equal enjoyment of the right to education by every girl; the right to education; the negative impact of corruption on the enjoyment of human rights;the elimination of harmful practices related to accusations of witchcraft and ritual attacks; human rights and international solidarity; contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights; and the human rights of migrants.

In a resolution on strengthening documentation within the Human Rights Council, the Council decided that summary records shall be taken for meetings at which the Human Rights Council takes action on proposals and adopts the report on each session, starting from its forty-eighth session.

In a resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, the Council urged Myanmar to take all measures necessary to reverse and abandon policies, directives and practices that marginalize Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, and to ensure that all displaced persons, including Rohingya Muslims and persons belonging to other minorities, in Rakhine State and throughout Myanmar, can return to their homes and properties. The Council decided to hold a panel discussion on the root causes of human rights violations and abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar at its fiftieth regular session.

In a resolution on civil society space: COVID-19: the road to recovery and the essential role of civil society, the Council requested the High Commissioner to prepare a report, examining in detail the key challenges that civil society faces, both online and offline, and also examining best practices, and to present the report to the Human Rights Council at its fifty-first session.

Concerning menstrual hygiene management, human rights and gender equality, the Council decided to convene a panel discussion on menstrual hygiene management, human rights and gender equality at its fiftieth session, and requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a summary report on the panel discussion, and to submit it to the Human Rights Council at its fifty-third session.

On the realization of the equal enjoyment of the right to education by every girl, the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the realization of the equal enjoyment of the right to education by every girl, highlighting the most important challenges and barriers that girls face and providing recommendations, for submission to the Human Rights Council, at its fiftieth session, and to provide an oral update thereon to the Council at its forty-ninth session.

In a resolution on the right to education, the Council urged all States to strengthen their legal frameworks, to adopt adequate policies and programmes and to allocate sufficient resources, either individually or through international assistance and cooperation, to the full realization of the right to education.

Regarding the negative impact of corruption on the enjoyment of human rights, the Council decided to convene an inter-sessional panel discussion, before the fiftieth session of the Human Rights Council, on the challenges and good practices in the prevention of corruption, and the impact of corruption on the enjoyment of human rights, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a resolution on the elimination of harmful practices related to accusations of witchcraft and ritual attacks, the Council urged States to condemn harmful practices related to accusations of witchcraft and ritual attacks that result in human rights violations. The Council also urged States to take all measures necessary to ensure the elimination of harmful practices amounting to human rights violations related to accusations of witchcraft and ritual attacks.

With regards to human rights and international solidarity, the Council requested the Independent Expert to continue to participate in relevant international forums and major events with a view to promoting the importance of international solidarity in the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially those goals relating to economic, social and climate issues.

On the contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights, the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to organize a series of regional seminars, one for each of the five geographical regions, before the fifty-third session of the Human Rights Council, on the contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights.

In a resolution on the human rights of migrants, the Council encouraged States and regional and international organizations to enhance their cooperation with the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.

The Council will next meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 13 July to continue taking action on draft resolutions.

Action on Resolution under the Agenda Item on Organizational and Procedural Matters

Action on Resolution on Strengthening Documentation within the Human Rights Council

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.28/Rev.1) on strengthening documentation within the Human Rights Council, adopted without a vote, the Council decides that summary records shall be taken for meetings at which the Human Rights Council takes action on proposals and adopts the report on each session, starting from its forty-eighth session. The Council also decides that, in the event that observers have not had the opportunity at the end of the session to deliver their general remarks, the request made by such observers to take the floor shall be reflected in the summary records of the meeting, and any non-delivered statement on an adopted proposal, or any part thereof, that is formally provided to the secretariat through modalities set up by the latter shall be made accessible in accordance with the practices within the United Nations. The Council requests the secretariat, if a factual inaccuracy is found in the summary records by the State concerned, to issue a technical correction thereof.

Action on Resolutions under the Agenda Item on the Annual Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Action on Resolution on the Situation of Human Rights of Rohingya Muslims and other Minorities in Myanmar

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.11) on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, adopted without a vote, the Council urges Myanmar to take all measures necessary to reverse and abandon policies, directives and practices that marginalize Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, and to ensure that all displaced persons, including Rohingya Muslims and persons belonging to other minorities, in Rakhine State and throughout Myanmar, can return to their homes and properties with freedom of movement and unimpeded access to livelihoods and essential services, to review relevant laws, and to address the root causes of their vulnerable situations and forced displacement. The Council requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to track progress in the situation of human rights in Myanmar, including of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, and to present an oral update to the Human Rights Council at its fiftieth session and a written report at its fifty-second session, each to be followed by an interactive dialogue, and a written report to the General Assembly at its seventy-seventh session. The Council also decides to hold a panel discussion on the root causes of human rights violations and abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar at its fiftieth regular session, and requests the High Commissioner to submit a report on the panel discussion to the Human Rights Council at its fifty-second session.

Action on Resolution on the Situation of Human Rights in Eritrea

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.14) on the situation of human rights in Eritrea, adopted by a vote of 21 in favour, 13 against and 13 abstentions, the Council requests the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to present an oral update to the Human Rights Council at its forty-ninth session on progress made in the cooperation between Eritrea and the Office of the High Commissioner, and its impact on the situation of human rights in Eritrea. The Council also decides to extend the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea for a further period of one year, and to continue to assess and report on the situation of human rights in follow-up to the report of the Special Rapporteur, and requests the Special Rapporteur to present an oral update to the Human Rights Council at its forty-ninth session during an interactive dialogue, and to present during an interactive dialogue a report on the implementation of the mandate to the Council at its fiftieth session and to the General Assembly at its seventy-sixth session.

The results of the vote are as follows:

In favour (21): Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Bahamas, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

Against (13): Bahrain, Bolivia, Cameroon, China, Cuba, Eritrea, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, Somalia, Soudan and Venezuela.

Abstentions (13): Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Indonesia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Senegal, Togo and Uzbekistan.

Action on Resolutions under the Agenda Item on the Promotion and Protection of All Human Rights, Civil, Political, Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, including the Right to Development

Action on Resolution on Civil Society Space: COVID-19: the Road to Recovery and the Essential Role of Civil Society

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.1) on civil society space: COVID-19:the road to recovery and the essential role of civil society, adopted without a vote, the Council urges States to take all steps necessary to prevent threats, attacks, discrimination, arbitrary arrests and detention or other forms of harassment, reprisals and acts of intimidation against civil society actors, including human rights defenders, to investigate any such alleged acts, to ensure access to justice and accountability, and to end impunity where such violations and abuses have occurred, including by putting in place, and where necessary reviewing and amending, relevant laws, policies, institutions and mechanisms to create and maintain a safe and enabling environment, online and offline, in which civil society can operate free from hindrance, insecurity and reprisals. The Council also requests the High Commissioner to prepare a report, examining in detail the key challenges that civil society faces, both online and offline, and also examining best practices, and also requests the High Commissioner, in the preparation of the report, to draw on the views of States, non-governmental organizations, national human rights institutions and other relevant stakeholders, including special procedure mandate holders, and to present the report to the Human Rights Council at its fifty-first session.

Action on Resolution on Menstrual Hygiene Management, Human Rights and Gender Equality

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.2) on menstrual hygiene management, human rights and gender equality, adopted without a vote, the Council calls upon Statestoensurethatwomenand girls haveaccessto adequate facilities, information and products for optimal and effective menstrual hygiene management, including by taking measures to, inter alia, ensure that women and girls, including in particularthosein vulnerable situations, have equitable access to affordable, safeand cleanwater, adequate sanitation, hygiene and washing facilities with soap, including a choice of menstrual hygiene products. The Council further urges States to ensure access to infrastructure and public services, including access to safe and affordable water and sanitation, as well as menstrual hygiene management for all women and girls, and safe and affordable transportation, inter alia during humanitarian emergencies, including in rural areas and informal settlements, settlements for internally displaced persons, refugee camps, and migrant shelters. The Council also decides to convene a panel discussion on menstrual hygiene management, humanrights andgender equalityatits fiftieth session,

inviting States, civil society organizations, United Nations agencies, women and girls and other relevant stakeholders to address the implementation of States’ obligations under relevant provisions of international human rights law, and to discuss challenges and best practices in this regard, and requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a summary report on the panel discussion, and to submit it to the Human Rights Council at its fifty-third session.

Action on Resolution on Realization of the Equal Enjoyment of the Right to Education by Every Girl

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.3) on realization of the equal enjoyment of the right to education by every girl, adopted without a vote, the Council calls upon States to place greater emphasis on ensuring at least 12 years of quality education for all girls in the COVID-19 recovery effort, as applicable, including catch-up, non-formal and literacy education for those who have not received formal education, and special, well-financed initiatives for keeping girls in school and ensuring their return to school throughout post-primary education, and to promote access to skills and entrepreneurship training for girls. The Council urges all States to strengthen and intensify their efforts to take deliberate, concrete and targeted steps for every girl to fully realize the equal enjoyment of the right to education, to eliminate legal, administrative, financial, structural, physical, communication, social and cultural barriers that hinder girls’ equal enjoyment of the right to education, and to appropriately ensure non-discrimination in the admission of girls and boys at all levels of education, particularly when designing policy measures, programmes and resource allocations. The Council further requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in consultation with States, United Nations agencies, in particular the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the World Health Organization, UN-Women, the special procedures of the Human Rights Council, the treaty bodies, civil society organizations and other stakeholders, to prepare a report on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the realization of the equal enjoyment of the right to education by every girl, highlighting the most important challenges and barriers that girls face and providing recommendations, for submission to the Human Rights Council, at its fiftieth session, and to provide an oral update thereon to the Council at its forty-ninth session.

Action on Resolution on the Right to Education

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.4/Rev.1) on the right to education, adopted without a vote, the Council urges all States to give full effect to the right to education by, inter alia, complying with their obligations to respect, protect and fulfil the right to education by all appropriate means and without discrimination of any kind. The Council further calls upon all States to take all measures to implement Human Rights Council resolutions on the right to education with a view to ensuring the full realization of this right for all. It also calls upon States to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including Sustainable Development Goal 4, in accordance with human rights laws and standards, in order to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The Council urges all States to strengthen their legal frameworks, to adopt adequate policies and programmes and to allocate sufficient resources, either individually or through international assistance and cooperation, to the full realization of the right to education. It commends the contribution of national human rights institutions, national mechanisms for implementation, reporting and follow-up, civil society, including non-governmental organizations, children and youth and parliamentarians to the realization of the right to education, including through cooperation with the Special Rapporteur.

Action on Resolution on the Negative Impact of Corruption on the Enjoyment of Human Rights

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.5) on the negative impact of corruption on the enjoyment of human rights, adopted without a vote, the Council encourages national anti-corruption authorities and national human rights institutions, where they exist, to cooperate through the exchange of information, where appropriate, and the development of joint strategies and plans of action to fight corruption and its negative impact on the enjoyment of human rights. The Council further encourages the mechanisms of the Human Rights Council to consider, within their existing mandates, the issue of the negative impact of corruption on the enjoyment of human rights, and encourages treaty bodies to take into account the impact of corruption on human rights in their activities and recommendations. The Council also decides to convene an inter-sessional panel discussion, before the fiftieth session of the Human Rights Council, on the challenges and good practices in the prevention of corruption, and the impact of corruption on the enjoyment of human rights, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also decides that the discussions will be fully accessible to persons with disabilities.

Action on Resolution on the Elimination of Harmful Practices Related to Accusations of Witchcraft and Ritual Attacks

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.9) on the elimination of harmful practices related to accusations of witchcraft and ritual attacks, adopted without a vote, the Council urges States to condemn harmful practices related to accusations of witchcraft and ritual attacks that result in human rights violations. The Council also urges States to take all measures necessary to ensure the elimination of harmful practices amounting to human rights violations related to accusations of witchcraft and ritual attacks, and to ensure accountability and the effective protection of all persons, particularly persons in vulnerable situations. The Council requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to organize an expert consultation with States and other relevant stakeholders, the results of which will help the Office of the High Commissioner to prepare a study on the situation of the violations and abuses of human rights rooted in harmful practices related to accusations of witchcraft and ritual attacks, as well as stigmatization, and to inform further action by existing mechanisms at the United Nations, and to submit a report thereon to the Human Rights Council at its fifty-second session.

Action on Resolution on the Enhancement of International Cooperation in the Field of Human Rights

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.10/Rev.1) on the enhancement of international cooperation in the field of human rights, adopted by a vote of 30 in favour, 14 against and 3 abstentions, the Council calls for intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Council calls upon States and other relevant stakeholders to remove unjustified obstacles restricting the export of COVID-19 vaccines, which result in an unequal distribution in access to vaccines between developed and developing countries, and to promote equitable global distribution of and universal access to vaccines, in order to further the principles of international cooperation and solidarity, to end the current pandemic and to promote the realization of the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health. The Council takes note of the report of the High Commissioner on the implementation and enhancement of international cooperation in the field of human rights, submitted to the Human Rights Council at its forty-seventh session. The Council requests the High Commissioner to prepare a new report on the work of the Office of the High Commissioner in the implementation and enhancement of international cooperation in the field of human rights, proposing also possible ways to face the challenges to the promotion and protection of human rights, including the right to development, and to submit the report to the Human Rights Council at its fiftieth session.

The results of the vote were as follows:

In favour (30): Argentina, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, China, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Eritrea, Fiji, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Libya, Malawi, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

Against (14): Armenia, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

Abstentions (3): Brazil, Mexico and Uruguay.

Action on Resolution on Human Rights and International Solidarity

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.16) on human rights and international solidarity, adopted by a vote of 32 in favour, 14 against and 1 abstentions, the Council reaffirms the recognition set forth in the declaration adopted by the Heads of State and Government at the Millennium Summit of the fundamental value of solidarity to international relations in the twenty-first century in stating that global challenges must be managed in a way that distributes costs and burdens fairly, in accordance with the basic principles of equity and social justice, and that those who suffer or benefit least deserve help from those who benefit most. The Council requests the Independent Expert to continue to participate in relevant international forums and major events with a view to promoting the importance of international solidarity in the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially those goals relating to economic, social and climate issues, and invites Member States, international organizations, United Nations agencies and other relevant organizations to facilitate the meaningful participation of the Independent Expert in these international forums and major events. The Council also requests the Independent Expert to continue to examine in his report ways and means of overcoming existing and emerging obstacles to the realization of the right of peoples and individuals to international solidarity, including the challenges of international cooperation, and to seek the views and contributions of Governments, United Nations agencies and other relevant international organizations in this regard.

The results of the vote were as follows:

In favour (32): Argentina, Armenia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, China, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Eritrea, Fiji, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

Against (14): Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Abstentions (1): Mexico.

Action on Resolution on the Contribution of Development to the Enjoyment of All Human Rights

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.24) on the contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights, adopted by a vote of 31 in favour, 14 against and 2 abstentions, the Council invites relevant United Nations human rights mechanisms and procedures to continue to take into account the role of development in promoting and protecting human rights when fulfilling their mandates, and to incorporate a development perspective into their work. The Council also requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to organize a series of regional seminars, one for each of the five geographical regions, before the fifty-third session of the Human Rights Council, on the contribution of development to the enjoyment of all human rights, in order to allow Member States, relevant United Nations agencies, funds and programmes, international and regional organizations, national human rights institutions, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to identify challenges and gaps and share good practices and experiences in this regard.

The results of the vote were as follows:

In favour (31): Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, China, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Eritrea, Fiji, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

Against (14): Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

Abstentions (2): Armenia and Bahamas.

Action on Resolution on the Human Rights of Migrants

In a resolution (A/HRC/47/L.26) on the human rights of migrants, adopted without a vote, the Council recommits to ensuring full respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants, regardless of their migration status, and urges all States, including countries of origin, transit and destination, to prevent the creation and exacerbation of situations of vulnerability and to respond to the needs of migrants in vulnerable situations, and in this regard calls upon States to, inter alia, ensure that their legislation and migration policies and practices are consistent with international human rights law, and to promote the enjoyment of human rights by all migrants without discrimination, including by reviewing migration legislation, policies and practices with a view to examining and addressing their possible negative consequences, inter alia the creation and exacerbation of vulnerabilities. The Council also requests the Special Rapporteur to continue to report on the situation of the human rights of migrants and to participate in key discussions relating to the promotion and protection of their rights, including with respect to migrants in vulnerable situations and in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, by identifying best practices and concrete areas and means for international cooperation. The Council encourages States and regional and international organizations to enhance their cooperation with the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants. The Council further encourages States to include, as appropriate, information on the implementation of their international obligations relating to the human rights of migrants in their national reports submitted to the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review of the Human Rights Council and to the treaty bodies.

