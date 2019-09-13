GIEWS Country Brief: Eritrea 13-September-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable production prospects for 2019 main crops due to adequate “kiremti” rains

Moisture deficits affect grazing resources in pastoral coastal areas

Favourable production prospects for 2019 main crops

Planting of 2019 main season crops, for harvest from November, was concluded in July in key-cropping areas in central and western Anseba, Debub, Maekel and Gash Barka regions. The 2019 “kiremti” rainy season, which normally extends from late June to September, has been characterized by an early onset in the first dekad of June, which benefited land preparation and planting operations. In western Gash Barka Region, which normally accounts for more than half of the domestic cereal production, and in northern Anseba Region above-average and well-distributed rains until late August had a positive impact on crop establishment and development. By contrast, in some areas of central Debub and Maekel regions, rainfall amounts in July were significantly below average, but increased to above-average levels in August, offsetting moisture deficits and improving vegetation conditions. According to remote sensing analysis and information (see ASI map), current vegetation conditions are good over most cropping areas and overall production prospects for the 2019 main season crops are favourable.

In pastoral coastal areas, a poor December-March “bahri” rainy season resulted in a faster-than-normal depletion of rangeland resources during the following months. As a result, current vegetation conditions are very poor (see Vegetation Health Index map).