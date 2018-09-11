11 Sep 2018

Ethiopia, Eritrea Reopen Border Crossing

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original

September 11, 2018 8:41 AM
VOA News

The rapidly warming ties between Eritrea and Ethiopia took another step forward Tuesday when the once-bitter rivals reopened their shared border afer two decades.

Yemane Meskel, Eritrea's information minister, announced the historic event on Twitter "President Isaias Afwerki & Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially opened the Debay Sima - Burre border point between the two countries for road transport connectivity," Meskel wrote, referring to the Eritrean president and Ethiopian prime minister respectively.

Meskel said Afwerki and Ahmed will conduct a similar ceremony later Tuesday at the Serha-Zalambesa border point.

The reopening of the border crossing was held during a ceremony to mark the Ethiopian new year. Fitsum Arega, Prime Minister Abiy's chief of staff, posted pictures of a camouflage-dressed Abiy walking next to President Afwerki clad in olive drab.

Relations between the Horn of Africa neighbors have improved since Prime Minister Ahmed announced in June that Addis Ababa would finally honor a U.N.-brokered deal signed in 2000 to end a two-year border war that killed an estimated 70,000 people. The war was followed by nearly two decades of cold war, proxy conflicts and, at times, open hostilities.

The announcement led to a historic peace deal signed last month by Ahmed and Afwerki that formally ended one of Africa’s longest, most intractable conflicts. The two sides have since reopened embassies and re-established air routes, telephone lines and cross-border trade.

Eritrea, a former province of Ethiopia, broke away from its much larger neighbor in 1993.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.