Eritrea: Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) 2006 - 2018 funding snapshot (as of 31 December 2018)

Since 2006, partners in Eritrea received US$ 44.2 million in total from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

The funds have been directed towards programmes in nutrition, health, food security, and water, sanitation and hygiene sectors. In 2018, US$5 million was allocated to support nutrition, health, food security and multi sector interventions in the Northern-Red Sea, Anseba, Gash Barka, Debub & Maekel regions. All recent CERF interventions have been closely aligned and coordinated with the Strategic Partnership Cooperation Framework (2017-2021).