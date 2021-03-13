United States Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Catastrophic Explosions in Equatorial Guinea

Office of Press Relations press@usaid.gov The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $150,000 in humanitarian assistance to respond to devastating explosions in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, which have killed and injured hundreds.

This assistance from USAID will provide cash support to help meet the most immediate needs of affected households. USAID is also supporting the deployment of a United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination Team to work with a USAID disaster expert on the ground in Bata. The teams will conduct additional assessments of the humanitarian situation and work closely with the humanitarian community to coordinate aid.

The United State Government extends its deepest condolences to all those affected by this horrific event. The U.S. stands with the people of Equatorial Guinea as they begin to recover in this difficult time.

