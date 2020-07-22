UNICEF Equatorial Guinea COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9 for the period 25 June - 22 Jul 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The COVID-19 pandemic currently affects more than 188 countries including all African countries. As of 20 July 2020, there were 14,348,858 positive cases, and 603,691 deaths worldwide, out of which only around 597,223 persons (4.2%) were COVID-19 positive and 9,691(1.6%) deaths were in the African continent according to WHO’s situation report. Equatorial Guinea confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 14 March 2020. As of 17 July 2020, the country has reported a total of 3,071 confirmed COVID-19 cases with evidence of local transmissions in both insular and continental regions. To date, 515 patients have recovered while there are 51 deaths. One case has been repatriated in coordination with the embassy of Portugal.

Currently, more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide. Equatorial Guinea launched its massive testing with PCR at the end of June. However, the data is not yet available.