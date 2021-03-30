UNAIDS supports community-based campaign against COVID-19 in Equatorial Guinea

The Government of Equatorial Guinea has launched a new community-based campaign against COVID-19 with the support of UNAIDS.

The UNAIDS Country Office for Equatorial Guinea has been supporting the government of the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has supported testing and sensitization campaigns for people living with HIV and has now joined the new community-based campaign by providing the Ministry of Health with financial support to support volunteers and facilitate their travel.

The first 10 days of the campaign will focus on Bioko Island and the campaign will continue on the mainland from the end of March. Since February, there has been an upsurge of new COVID-19 infections in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea. The new campaign will allow the health authorities to trace people with COVID-19 and quickly isolate high-risk patients in order to limit the risk of transmission.

The Director-General for Hospital Coordination, Juan José Owono Okiri Nkogo, said, “After only two days of the campaign, we have already detected nearly 50 positive cases, which have been quickly managed and directed to the reference centres.”

Justino Obama, the President of the National Committee for the Fight against COVID-19, praised UNAIDS’ efforts. “Equatorial Guinea thanks the UNAIDS office for this support,” he said.

“As with HIV, our most effective weapons against COVID-19 are solidarity and responsibility. Thanks to them, we will win the battle against COVID-19,” said Jeanne Seck Ndeng, the UNAIDS Country Director for Equatorial Guinea.